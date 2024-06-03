Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.51 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.28 or 0.00013437 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $139.77 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,062,444 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.