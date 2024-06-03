Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 188.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,949 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $10,140,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $488,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

