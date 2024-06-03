Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 2.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.92. 103,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,976. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

