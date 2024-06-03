HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

