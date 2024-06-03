HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $33.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

