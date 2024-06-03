Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Update

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,825,100 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 6,309,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huadian Power International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HPIFF remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
