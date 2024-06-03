Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Short Interest Update

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,825,100 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 6,309,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huadian Power International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HPIFF remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Get Huadian Power International alerts:

About Huadian Power International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Huadian Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadian Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.