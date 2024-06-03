Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

