Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,084 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Huntington Bancshares worth $32,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.67. 17,331,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,266,149. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.