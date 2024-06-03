Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 7%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 591,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,504,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

