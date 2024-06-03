HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 157,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

