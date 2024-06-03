iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.47% from the company’s previous close. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for iBio’s FY2024 earnings at ($99.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.61) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iBio in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get iBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iBio

iBio Stock Performance

NYSE:IBIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 310,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. iBio has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iBio will post -99.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.