iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.47% from the company’s previous close. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for iBio’s FY2024 earnings at ($99.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.61) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iBio in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iBio will post -99.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
