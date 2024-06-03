ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICF International Trading Down 1.6 %

ICF International stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,606. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,126,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ICF International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ICF International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

