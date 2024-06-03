iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Down 11.9% in May

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iCoreConnect Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of iCoreConnect stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.97. 10,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. iCoreConnect has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.
iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.
