IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 11.7% in May

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get IES alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IESC

IES Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of IESC traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.89. 152,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. IES has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total value of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,077.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $6,708,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $10,239,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IES by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.