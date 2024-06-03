IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN IGC traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.49. 96,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,565. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.51. IGC Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
