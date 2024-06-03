Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
IMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMRX
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Immuneering
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immuneering Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.60. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.