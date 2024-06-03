Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Immuneering news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,730.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.60. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

