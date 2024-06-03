Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.86.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
