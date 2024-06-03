Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.86.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Contract Drilling

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

