Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on IRT. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,133.33%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
