Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRT. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

