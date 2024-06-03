indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,823,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,675,044 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $6.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,673 shares of company stock valued at $768,541. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 902,530 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.