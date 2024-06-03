Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Infratil Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84.
About Infratil
