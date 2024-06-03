Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:IVREF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.