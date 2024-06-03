Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 787,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 16.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

