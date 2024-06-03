Insider Buying: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Director Buys 13,360 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,309,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

