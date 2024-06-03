Insider Buying: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Purchases 885 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones purchased 885 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $10,027.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 690,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,396. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.