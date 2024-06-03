Insider Buying: Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Insider Acquires £27,400 in Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Soquar acquired 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £27,400 ($34,993.61).
Ruffer Investment Stock Performance
RICA opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,307.14 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 260.86 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.70).
About Ruffer Investment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.