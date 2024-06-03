Insider Buying: Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Insider Acquires £27,400 in Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Soquar acquired 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £27,400 ($34,993.61).

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

RICA opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,307.14 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 260.86 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.70).

About Ruffer Investment

Recommended Stories

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

