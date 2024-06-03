Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

