Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 15,580 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 3.44.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.