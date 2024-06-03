Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $154,100.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Semrush Trading Down 1.0 %

Semrush stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 551,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,414. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after buying an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

