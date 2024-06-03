Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,035,724 shares of company stock valued at $255,116,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.