International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of IP opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in International Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

