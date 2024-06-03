Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,997 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 13.3% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.39% of Intuit worth $684,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $10.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $565.76. The stock had a trading volume of 866,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.30 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

