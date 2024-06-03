Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.88 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 772,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

