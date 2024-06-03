Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,395,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,485. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

