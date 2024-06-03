iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.50

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 476172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

