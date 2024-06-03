iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.48

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 8261302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

