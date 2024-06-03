iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.8% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.86. The stock had a trading volume of 679,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.