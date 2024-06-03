iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

