iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.74

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 1428836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.