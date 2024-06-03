iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 14.58% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HEWJ traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $42.64. 216,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,198. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

