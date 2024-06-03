iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTK. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

