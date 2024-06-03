iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.90

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.90 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 529284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

