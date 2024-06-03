iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.30

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 2436646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after acquiring an additional 791,123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,095,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.