iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 76,927 shares.The stock last traded at $128.87 and had previously closed at $128.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

