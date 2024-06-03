Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $500.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.23. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a one year low of $489.50 and a one year high of $520.00.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.