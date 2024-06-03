Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $500.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.23. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a one year low of $489.50 and a one year high of $520.00.
