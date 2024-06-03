Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.