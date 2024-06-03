Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,766,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

JRVMF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 175,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,519. Jervois Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

