Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 6,035 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. 246,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,043. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

