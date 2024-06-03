Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. 821,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

