Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 747,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

