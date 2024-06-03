Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $4.93 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

